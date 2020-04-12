Michigan reports 95 more coronavirus deaths, 645 new cases

Michigan health officials announced 95 more coronavirus deaths and 645 new cases on Sunday.

There have been a total of 1,487 deaths and 24,638 cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 4 deaths and 104 cases.

Cass County has had 1 death and 11 cases.

St. Joseph County has had 21 cases and no deaths.

These numbers are lower than recent days.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offers this explanation:

Although a reduced number of COVID-19 cases are being reported today, 645 cases compared to 1,392 reported on April 11, and deaths, 95 compared to 111 on April 11, we cannot say if this represents a true decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths in our state.

Reported case counts may reflect a reduction in the amount of laboratory testing performed over the weekend and holiday. Single day fluctuations in the number of confirmed cases may not be significant, as a number of external factors can affect data reporting.

Although there is a limited amount of data to compare, previous testing reports have illustrated consistent Sunday decreases with some being as high as a 25 percent reduction over the previous day. Sunday, March 22 had a 25 percent drop in reported tests. Sunday, March 29 saw a 3 percent drop in reported tests. Sunday, April 5 saw a 25 percent drop in reported tests.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.

