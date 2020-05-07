Michigan reports 93 more coronavirus deaths, 592 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 93 new coronavirus deaths and 592 new cases on Thursday.

There have been a total of 4,343 deaths and 45,646 cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 21 deaths and 354 cases.

Cass County has had 2 deaths and 36 cases.

St. Joseph County has had 1 death and 47 cases.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released this statement regarding today's death count.

Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 38 additional deaths identified by this methodology

