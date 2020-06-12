Michigan reports 8 more coronavirus deaths, 125 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 8 more coronavirus deaths and 125 new cases on Friday.

There have been at least 5,745 coronavirus deaths and 59,621 cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 26 more coronavirus deaths, 218 new cases were reported

Wednesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 171 new cases were reported

Tuesday: 25 more coronavirus deaths, 108 new cases were reported

Monday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 129 new cases were reported

Sunday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 121 new cases were reported

Saturday: 36 more coronavirus deaths, 244 new cases were reported

Friday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 284 new cases were reported

Berrien County has had 57 deaths and 878 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 4 deaths and 101 cases.

St. Joseph County has had 3 deaths and 163 cases.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.

Hair stylists and barbers are preparing for some shaggy customers as salons are set to reopen on Monday.

Barbershops, tattoo parlors, nail salons and massage rooms are all getting back to business.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has included new hygiene rules to prevent the spread of the virus, including requiring masks and physical distancing.

The governor has not announced an opening date for gyms, non-tribal casinos and theaters to reopen.