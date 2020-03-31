Michigan reports 75 more coronavirus deaths; first death reported in Cass Co.

Michigan health officials reported 75 more coronavirus deaths and 1,117 new cases on Tuesday.

There have been a total of 259 deaths and 7,615 cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 35 cases and Cass County has had 4.

Shortly after the state coronavirus website was updated Monday, the Berrien County Health Department reported their first death due to coronavirus.

The person was identified as a man over the age of 70 who had been hospitalized at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.

He did have serious underlying health conditions.

Michigan's coronavirus website listed a Cass County death for the first time on Tuesday. We're working to get more information.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.