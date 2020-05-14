Michigan reports 73* more coronavirus deaths, 1,191 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 73* more coronavirus deaths and 1,191 new cases on Thursday.

There have been a total of 4,787 deaths and 49,582 cases throughout the state.

*Note on deaths (05/14/20): Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 35 additional deaths identified by this methodology.



Wednesday: 40 more coronavirus deaths, 370 new cases

Tuesday: 90 more coronavirus deaths, 469 new cases

Monday: 33 more coronavirus deaths, 414 new cases

Berrien County has had 27 deaths and 470 cases.

Cass County has had 2 deaths and 46 cases.

St. Joseph County has had 1 death and 79 cases.

