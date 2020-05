Michigan health officials reported 71 new coronavirus deaths and 657 new cases on Wednesday.

There have been a total of 4,250 deaths and 45,054 cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 20 deaths and 344 cases.

Cass County has had 2 deaths and 35 cases.

St. Joseph County has had 1 death and 44 cases.

