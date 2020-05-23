Michigan reports 65* more coronavirus deaths, 452 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 65* more coronavirus deaths and 452 new cases on Saturday.

There have been at least 5,223 coronavirus deaths and 54,365 cases throughout the state.

Friday: 29 more coronavirus deaths, 403 new cases

Thursday: 69 more coronavirus deaths, 501 new cases

Wednesday: 43 more coronavirus deaths, 659 new cases

Tuesday: 102* more coronavirus deaths, 435 new cases

Monday: 24 more coronavirus deaths, 773 new cases

Berrien County has had 42 deaths and 584 cases.

Cass County has had 2 deaths and 76 cases.

St. Joseph County has had 2 death and 100 cases.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.

*Note on deaths (05/23/20): Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 44 additional deaths identified by this methodology.