Michigan reports 57 more coronavirus deaths, 263 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 57* more coronavirus deaths and 263 new cases on Saturday.

There have been at least 5,463 coronavirus deaths and 56,884 cases throughout the state.

Friday: 34 coronavirus deaths and 607 new cases were reported

Thursday: 38 coronavirus deaths and 406 new cases were reported

Wednesday: 68 coronavirus deaths and 504 new cases were reported

Tuesday: 26 coronavirus deaths and 223 new cases were reported

Monday: 12 coronavirus deaths and 202 new cases were reported

Berrien County has had 49 deaths and 618 cases.

Cass County has had 3 deaths and 82 cases.

St. Joseph County has had 2 death and 118 cases.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.

Notes on deaths 05/30/2020

Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 37 additional deaths identified by this methodology.

