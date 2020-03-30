Michigan reports 52 more coronavirus deaths, 1,012 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 52 more coronavirus deaths and 1,012 new cases on Monday.

There have been a total of 184 deaths and 6,498 cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 29 cases and Cass County has had 4.

Shortly after the state coronavirus website was updated Monday, the Berrien County Health Department reported their first death due to coronavirus.

The person was identified as a man over the age of 70 who had been hospitalized at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.

He did have serious underlying health conditions.

