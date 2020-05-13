Michigan reports 40 more coronavirus deaths, 370 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 40 more coronavirus deaths and 370 new cases on Wednesday.

There have been a total of 4,714 deaths and 48,391 cases throughout the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to remind people that it's important that we continue to protect each other.

"The only way we can continue to take these next steps is if we continue to take care of ourselves and one another," Whitmer said. "Taking care of one another can look like a lot of different things whether it is simply reaching out to check in on someone you care about or asking for help if you yourself are struggling."

Berrien County has had 26 deaths and 425 cases.

Cass County has had 2 deaths and 44 cases.

St. Joseph County has had 1 death and 76 cases.

