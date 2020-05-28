Michigan reports 38 more coronavirus deaths, 406 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 38* more coronavirus deaths and 406 new cases on Thursday.

There have been at least 5,372 coronavirus deaths and 56,014 cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 49 deaths and 606 cases.

Cass County has had 2 deaths and 80 cases.

St. Joseph County has had 2 death and 110 cases.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.

*The deaths announced today includes 17 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

