Michigan reports 34 more coronavirus deaths, 607 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 34 more coronavirus deaths and 607 new cases on Friday.

There have been at least 5,406 coronavirus deaths and 56,621 cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 38 coronavirus deaths and 406 new cases were reported

Wednesday: 68 coronavirus deaths and 504 new cases were reported

Tuesday: 26 coronavirus deaths and 223 new cases were reported

Monday: 12 coronavirus deaths and 202 new cases were reported

Berrien County has had 49 deaths and 613 cases.

Cass County has had 3 deaths and 80 cases.

St. Joseph County has had 2 death and 112 cases.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.