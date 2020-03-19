Michigan reports 336 total cases of coronavirus, up from 142

Michigan health officials say 336 people have tested positive for coronavirus, which is up from the 142 total cases announced Wednesday.

The latest information is available at michigan.gov/coronavirus

From the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services:

The count of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases reported by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) today includes results from commercial and clinical labs who recently began providing COVID-19 testing. These results increased the state’s positive case count to a total of 336.

“We are pleased to announce that we are now able to provide testing results from hospitals and other entities outside of our state laboratory,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We knew there were additional people in Michigan with COVID-19 that had not yet been tested. This emphasizes the need to continue to practice social distancing and other community mitigation practices to help slow the spread of this disease.”

MDHHS is currently receiving reports from commercial labs LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics and several clinical labs including Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, the Beaumont Hospital Network, Henry Ford Health System and the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories (BOL).

The addition of these reports will allow for the reporting of the following statistics:

• COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours

• Cumulative cases reported during the outbreak

• Number of tests performed in last 24 hours by labs in Michigan (individuals may have more than one test result)

• Cumulative tests performed (individuals may have more than one test result)

• Daily counts of cases and deaths by county

• Cumulative cases and deaths by county

• Percent of cumulative cases by age range (in 10-year increments)

• Percent of cumulative cases by sex

Testing data will be posted daily around 2 p.m. Results will be from the day before at midnight.

Michiganders with questions about COVID-19 can get information in several ways.

• Call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Email COVID19@michigan.gov. Emails are answered seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Subscribe to the COVID-19 e-newsletter at gov/coronavirus

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly.

