Michigan reports 26 more coronavirus deaths. 225 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 26 more coronavirus deaths and 225 new cases on Thursday.

There have been at least 5,818 coronavirus deaths and 60,618 cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 204 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 18 more coronavirus deaths, 125 new cases were reported.

Monday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 74 new cases were reported

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 189 new cases were reported

Saturday: 22 more coronavirus deaths, 180 new cases were reported

Friday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 125 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 26 more coronavirus deaths, 218 new cases were reported

Berrien County has had 60 deaths and 906 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 4 deaths and 106 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 3 deaths and 190 confirmed and probable cases.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is extending the state of emergency past Friday.

The order was set to expire, but it's now extended through July 16.

The order allows the governor to put other orders in place and take action if needed.

It's important to know that this is not the same as the stay-at-home order, which is no longer in effect.

Cases and deaths continue to go down across the state, and officials are optimistic that schools can reopen in the fall.