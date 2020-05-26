Michigan reports 26 more coronavirus deaths, 223 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 26 more coronavirus deaths and 223 new cases on Tuesday.

There have been at least 5,266 coronavirus deaths and 55,104 cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 47 deaths and 596 cases.

Cass County has had 2 deaths and 78 cases.

St. Joseph County has had 2 death and 104 cases.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.





Governor Whitmer Signs Executive Order Expanding COVID-19 Testing Sites



LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer today signed Executive Order 2020-104, which expands the types of medical personnel that can order a test, and creates a new category of community testing sites that offer testing to anyone with reason to be tested without an advance order, and without charging an out-of-pocket cost to any Michigander.

The governor also announced a new, online dashboard that visually illustrates COVID-19 risks and trends in Michigan, providing residents with important information about the pandemic status where they live and work. Michiganders can find the dashboard at MIstartmap.info.

The governor was joined by MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Dr. Emily Martin, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, and Beverly Allen, Chief Executive Officer of Aetna Better Health of Michigan, a subsidiary of CVS Health.



*Note on deaths (05/23/20): Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 44 additional deaths identified by this methodology.