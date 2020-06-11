Michigan reports 26 more coronavirus deaths, 218 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 26 more coronavirus deaths and 218 new cases on Thursday.

There have been at least 5,737 coronavirus deaths and 59,496 cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 171 new cases were reported

Tuesday: 25 more coronavirus deaths, 108 new cases were reported

Monday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 129 new cases were reported

Sunday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 121 new cases were reported

Saturday: 36 more coronavirus deaths, 244 new cases were reported

Friday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 284 new cases were reported

Thursday: 25 more coronavirus deaths, 206 new cases were reported

Berrien County has had 57 deaths and 668 cases.

Cass County has had 4 deaths and 99 cases.

St. Joseph County has had 3 deaths and 159 cases.

Lawmakers are working to allow restaurants to sell to-go and delivery cocktails.

They're also looking into creating "social districts" where people can purchase drinks in designated areas.

The measure passed in the Senate Thursday and is now heading to the House.

Bar and restaurant owners say this will help their sales after weeks of take-out.

Restaurants across the lower peninsula are opening their doors this week with limited capacity after Governor Gretchen Whitmer lifted the stay-at-home order.

