Michigan reports 25* more coronavirus deaths, 206 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 25* more coronavirus deaths and 206 new cases on Thursday.

There have been at least 5,595 coronavirus deaths and 58,241 cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 53 deaths and 646 cases.

Cass County has had 3 deaths and 85 cases.

St. Joseph County has had 3 deaths and 133 cases.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.

A note on the deaths for 06/04/20:

Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 13 additional deaths identified by this methodology.