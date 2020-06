Michigan reports 25 more coronavirus deaths, 108 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 25 more coronavirus deaths and 108 new cases on Tuesday.

There have been at least 5,698 coronavirus deaths and 59,107 cases throughout the state.

Monday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 129 new cases were reported

Sunday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 121 new cases were reported

Saturday: 36 more coronavirus deaths, 244 new cases were reported

Friday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 284 new cases were reported

Thursday: 25 more coronavirus deaths, 206 new cases were reported

Wednesday: 17 coronavirus deaths, 304 new cases were reported

Berrien County has had 57 deaths and 663 cases.

Cass County has had 4 deaths and 95 cases.

St. Joseph County has had 3 deaths and 152 cases.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.