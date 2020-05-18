Michigan reports 24 more coronavirus deaths, 773 cases

Michigan health officials reported 24 more coronavirus deaths and 773* new cases on Monday.

There have been a total of 4,915 deaths and 51,915 cases throughout the state.

*513 of the cases being announced Monday are due to enhanced testing occurring in Michigan Department of Corrections facilities.

Sunday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 636 new cases

Saturday: 55 more coronavirus deaths, 425 new cases

Berrien County has had 30 deaths and 528 cases.

Cass County has had 2 deaths and 60 cases.

St. Joseph County has had 1 death and 87 cases.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.

