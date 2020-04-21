Michigan reports 232* new coronavirus deaths, 967 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 232* new coronavirus deaths and 967 new cases on Tuesday.

There have been a total of 2,700 deaths and 32,967 cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 10 deaths and 170 cases.

Cass County has had 1 death and 22 cases.

*Note on deaths (04/21/20): Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 95 additional deaths identified by this methodology.



