Michigan reports 206 new coronavirus deaths, highest daily total

Michigan has reported 206 new deaths from COVID-19, the state's highest daily toll since the pandemic began.

Also Friday, a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients opened at the TCF Center in Detroit to ease the pressure on health care providers.

Despite the rising death toll, hospitals in hard-hit southeastern Michigan have been expressing optimism about their caseloads.

As a result, Michigan Medicine at the University of Michigan hasn’t opened a temporary hospital as planned.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended her stay-at-home order through April 30. She says the spike in deaths shows “we are not out of the woods yet.”

