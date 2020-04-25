Michigan reports 189 more coronavirus deaths, 562 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 189 new coronavirus deaths and 562 new cases on Saturday.

There have been a total of 3,274 deaths and 37,203 cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 12 deaths and 213 cases.

Cass County has had 2 deaths and 26 cases.

St. Joseph County has had 1 death and 27 cases.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released this statement in regards to a jump in the death count:

Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 58 additional deaths identified by this methodology.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.

