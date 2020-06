Michigan health officials reported 17 more coronavirus deaths and 304 new cases on Wednesday.

There have been at least 5,570 coronavirus deaths and 58,035 cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 53 deaths and 643 cases.

Cass County has had 3 deaths and 84 cases.

St. Joseph County has had 3 deaths and 130 cases.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.