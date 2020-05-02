Michigan reports 154 more coronavirus deaths, 851 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 154 new coronavirus deaths and 851 new cases on Saturday.

There have been a total of 4,020 deaths and 43,207 cases throughout the state.

Friday: 77 deaths, 977 new cases

Thursday: 119 deaths, 980 new cases

Wednesday: 103 deaths, 1,137 new cases

Tuesday: 160 deaths, 1,052 new cases

Monday: 92 deaths, 432 new cases

Berrien County has had 18 deaths and 294 cases.

Cass County has had 2 deaths and 33 cases.

St. Joseph County has had 1 death and 38 cases.

Regarding the spike in death numbers, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released this statement:

Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 75 additional deaths identified by this methodology.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.

