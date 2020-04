Michigan health officials reported 134 more coronavirus deaths and 760 new cases on Friday.

Thursday, April 16: 172 deaths, 1,204 new cases

Wednesday, April 15: 153 deaths, 1,058 new cases

Tuesday, April 14: 166 deaths, 1,366 new cases

Monday, April 13: 62 deaths, 1,953 new cases

There have been a total of 2,227 deaths and 30,023 cases throughout the state.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.