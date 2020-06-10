Michigan reports 13 more coronavirus deaths, 171 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 13 more coronavirus deaths and 171 new cases on Wednesday.

There have been at least 5,711 coronavirus deaths and 59,278 cases throughout the state.

Tuesday: 25 more coronavirus deaths, 108 new cases were reported

Monday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 129 new cases were reported

Sunday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 121 new cases were reported

Saturday: 36 more coronavirus deaths, 244 new cases were reported

Friday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 284 new cases were reported

Thursday: 25 more coronavirus deaths, 206 new cases were reported

Berrien County has had 57 deaths and 664 cases.

Cass County has had 4 deaths and 97 cases.

St. Joseph County has had 3 deaths and 153 cases.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.

In Michigan, officials are reporting the lowest number of new cases since the first week of the pandemic.

But they're not in the clear yet, as a second wave might come later this year, depending if people continue to physical distance and wear masks.

State officials are also working toward elections in August and November.

The secretary of state is promoting absentee voting and expects the number of ballots to double in November, which could delay results.

Meanwhile, salons and barbers are working to reopen their doors on Monday.