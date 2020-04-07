Michigan reports 118 more coronavirus deaths, 1,749 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 118 more coronavirus deaths and 1,749 new cases on Tuesday.

There have been a total of 845 deaths and 18,970 cases throughout the state.

Berrien County has had 2 deaths and 64 cases.

Cass County has had 1 death and 9 cases.

St. Joseph County, Michigan, has had 14 cases.

In Detroit, Mayor Mike Duggan said the city will begin testing residents at nursing homes with a fast virus test used on police and firefighters. The city has more than 25% of Michigan's cases and deaths.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.

