Michigan reports 102 more coronavirus deaths, 435 cases

Michigan health officials reported 102* more coronavirus deaths and 435 new cases on Tuesday.

There have been a total of 5,017 deaths and 52,350 cases throughout the state.

Monday: 24 more coronavirus deaths, 773 new cases

Sunday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 636 new cases

Saturday: 55 more coronavirus deaths, 425 new cases

Berrien County has had 33 deaths and 538 cases.

Cass County has had 2 deaths and 61 cases.

St. Joseph County has had 1 death and 90 cases.

Visit michigan.gov/coronavirus for much more information.

*Note on deaths: Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website.

