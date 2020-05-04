Michigan reports 86 new deaths and 196 cases

Michigan health officials on Monday reported 86 new COVID-19 deaths and 196 new cases.

As of now there's 43,950 confirmed cases in the Wolverine state, with 4,135 deaths.

Berrien County currently has 303 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 19 deaths. Berrien County Health officials report at there's been 196 recoveries in the county as well.

In Cass County there's 33 confirmed cases and 2 deaths.

And in St. Joseph County, there's 42 cases and one death.

Visit the Michigan State Health Department website for more information regarding cases and the coronavirus.