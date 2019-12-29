Michigan raising minimum wage in 2020

2020 means a time to start over, and for some, a time to see better pay. Michigan is among 24 states that will increase the minimum wage, according to the National Employment Law Project (NELP).

The new wage in Michigan, $9.65, goes into effect on New Year's Day. That's up from $9.45. The state has an approved minimum wage of $12.05 for 2030.

The new year marks the most number of states, cities, and counties ever to raise the minimum wage, stated the NELP.

The minimum wage for Indiana workers remains $7.25, the same as the federal minimum wage.