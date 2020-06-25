Michigan police investigating fatal crash

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Wednesday in Orangeville Township.

The crash happened on Marsh Road, north of Keller Road.

The vehicles involved were a Honda Accord and a GMC pickup truck.

The driver of the Honda, a 21-year-old man from Grand Rapids, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the pickup, a 76-year-old man from Battle Creek, and his passenger, a 77-year-old woman, were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver of the Honda lost control of his vehicle and crossed the center line. Police have not ruled out excessive speed and alcohol and/or drug impairment.

