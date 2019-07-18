Michigan police ask for help finding missing woman

Michigan police are asking for help finding Sarah Hobbs, a 19-year-old woman who is missing from Metamora Township.

She was last seen Monday morning wearing blue jeans and a purple V-neck shirt.

She is believed to have taken gray sweatpants, a black Pink brand jacket and blue/pink tennis shoes.

According to her parents, Sarah has fetal alcohol syndrome.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metamora Township Police Department at 810-678-3657 or Lapeer Central Dispatch at 810-667-0292.

