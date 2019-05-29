Michigan officials warn against products made in unsanitary conditions

Michigan officials are urging people not to eat any products from Charley's Food Design or Charley's Chips, a company out of Wyoming, Michigan.

The products were sold in western Michigan and possibly statewide.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, or MDARD, said Wednesday that products made in a facility not licensed or inspected by MDARD had unsanitary conditions.

"All finished products and ingredients have been placed under seizure due to insanitary conditions at the processing facility," according to a release issued Wednesday.

Products include Charley’s Fresh Tortilla Chips, Charley’s Gourmet Salsa and Charley’s House Blend Seasonings.

Places the products have been located mostly include the Grand Rapids area, but again, MDARD says products may have been distributed statewide.

"If you have purchased any products produced by this company, do not eat them," the release says. "Dispose of the products or return them to the place of purchase. If you have consumed any of these products and feel ill, seek medical attention immediately."

