Michigan officials plead for ventilators, people to run them

Michigan officials are pleading for more ventilators and appealing to health professionals to come out of retirement to fight the coronavirus.

The number of cases statewide reached nearly 5,500 over the weekend, while deaths rose to 132.

Michigan's medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, says the state has 1,700 ventilators and needs 5,000 to 10,000 more.

The coronavirus attacks the lungs.

Khaldun says health care workers in areas that aren't hard hit could travel to hot spots in southeastern Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an order allowing hospitals to be flexible in how they use medical professionals.

3/30/2020 1:08:49 PM (GMT -4:00)

