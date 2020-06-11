Michigan offers free access to state parks, fishing, ORV trails this weekend

This weekend, Michigan residents and visitors will get free access to state parks and can fish and ride on ORV trails without paying licensing fees.

From the Michigan DNR:



Two days twice a year, families and friends can enjoy one of Michigan's premier outdoor activities, Michigan Fishing, for FREE!

The 2020 Free Fishing Weekend for summer: June 13 & 14.

All fishing license fees will be waived for two days. A Recreation Passport will NOT be required for entry into state parks and boating access sites during Free Fishing Weekend. Residents and out-of-state visitors may enjoy fishing on both inland and Great Lakes' waters for all species of fish. All fishing regulations will still apply.

Want to know when future Free Fishing Weekends will be? The winter weekend is always the Saturday and Sunday of President's Day weekend and the summer weekend is always the Saturday and Sunday following the first full week of June.

During the summer Free Fishing Weekend (June 13 & 14), not only can you fish for free and enter state parks for free, but that weekend is also Free ORV weekend!



