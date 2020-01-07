Michigan may allow third gender option on driver's licenses

Michigan may become the 14th state to offer a third gender on licenses.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson hopes to allow drivers to select M, F or something else for their gender by next year, according to the Detroit News.

Department spokesman Jake Rollow said officials are still determining how the third gender designation would appear on licenses. Technology upgrades to Secretary of State's Office software is necessary to make the change.

They are researching whether the change can be made with an administrative rule or whether the Michigan Legislature would have to approve the change.

Rollow told the Detroit News that Benson is considering the change based on input from groups and individuals across Michigan.