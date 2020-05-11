Michigan manufacturers return to work

Michigan manufacturers got the green light to return to work today although few seemed to take advantage of it, and many in southwest Michigan never closed.

“I’m not sure it’s had as big an impact as it might in other industries again there were a fair amount who were in the ‘essential category’ they felt like and continued to do some production and so I think for the most part a lot of those were still doing production at some level,” said Jeff Rea with the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Tafcor makes products that go into caskets and hospital walls, while Innovative Products Unlimited never stopped making medical furniture.

General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler plan to restart production on the 18th of May.

“The automotive industry was adversely impacted and many of the auto plants shut down and so many of the people downstream have been waiting for those to start back up,” Rea explained.

There are about 450 manufacturers that employ 18,000 workers in southwest Michigan according to the Kinexus Group which is helping to prepare local business owners and workplaces for a safe, thoughtful reopening of the local economy.