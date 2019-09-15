Michigan man 'deeply sorry' for raping, killing girl

A Michigan judge is expected to decide in November whether a man convicted of murder over 30 years ago should get a chance at parole because he was 17 at the time.

Tommy Richards, now 49, raped and killed 10-year-old Shimika Hicks in Berrien County in 1987. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A 2016 U.S. Supreme Court decision ruled that inmates who were sentenced to life without parole when they were juveniles can be resentenced.

According to our reporting news partner, The Herald Palladium, Richards is seeking resentencing and said he is deeply sorry during a hearing on Thursday.

Jeffrey Taylor is the chief trial attorney for the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. He says Richards only told the truth after learning that he'd have a chance to be released.