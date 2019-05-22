Michigan man catches record-breaking bigmouth buffalo

A Michigan man caught a record-breaking bigmouth buffalo in Saginaw County.

Tyler Fisher of St. Charles was bowfishing in the Shiawassee River when he made the catch, which weighed in at 32.01 pounds and measured 38 inches.

"Over the last 10 years, anglers have caught 14 state-record fish in Michigan – a tribute to the growth and health of the state’s world-class fisheries and the long-term management efforts that help sustain them," The Michigan DNR said in a release.

From the Michigan DNR:



Fisher caught his fish – weighing in at 32.01 pounds and measuring 38 inches – while bowfishing in the Shiawassee River in Saginaw County. Kathrin Schrouder, a DNR fisheries biologist out of Bay City, verified the new record.

Roy Beasley of Madison Heights, Michigan, held the previous bigmouth buffalo state record, a 27-pound, 35.25-inch fish he caught while bowfishing on Monroe County’s River Raisin in May 2017.

According to a recent MUCC study, an estimated 1.1 million licensed anglers a year contribute $2.3 billion to Michigan’s economy. Plentiful opportunities to fish a variety of species continue to draw both new anglers and accomplished veterans to Michigan waters.

State-record fish are recognized by weight only. To qualify for a state record, fish must exceed the current listed state-record weight, and identification must be verified by a DNR fisheries biologist.

The DNR reminds anglers who bowfish to properly dispose of all specimens they harvest. See the current roster of record-setting fish at Michigan.gov/StateRecordFish.