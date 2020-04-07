Michigan lawmakers extend emergency declaration in pandemic

The Republican-led Michigan Legislature has lengthened Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus emergency declaration by 23 days, through April, rather than adopt a 70-day extension she sought into mid-June.

Republicans say they had to vote Tuesday to keep Whitmer’s emergency declaration from expiring.

But Democrats say it would not have lapsed because she issued a declaration last week, meaning legislators did not have to vote until April 29.

Lengthening Whitmer’s emergency is important because the original declaration is the basis for roughly 30 subsequent executive orders, including those telling people to stay home and closing schools and businesses.

