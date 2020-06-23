Michigan lawmakers announce 'Return to Learn' plan

Lawmakers are releasing their return to learn plan.

This comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced last week that K-12 schools will be allowed to reopen in the fall.

The plan is to give schools "maximum flexibility to empower students and parents in the coming school year."

As for funding, lawmakers are planning to use federal funds to help schools get back on track.

Schools will also be asked to work with local health departments to come up with plans to prevent the spread of the virus.

Michigan's return to school roadmap will be released on June 30th.

