Michigan lawmaker faces probe over comment to reporter

Legislative leaders say a Republican state lawmaker will be subject to a sexual harassment investigation for telling a young female reporter she could have “a lot of fun” with a group of high school boys visiting the Michigan Capitol.

State Sen. Pete Lucido issued a brief apology Wednesday, after Allison Donahue published a report detailing their interaction outside the Senate chamber on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Michigan Advance journalist reports that Lucido said: "You could have a lot of fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you." Senate leaders have requested a sexual harassment investigation.

