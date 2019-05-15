Michigan lawmaker charged with seeking a bribe

The Latest on a Michigan lawmaker charged with seeking to sell votes on an issue important to unions in exchange for campaign contributions (all times local):

A Michigan lawmaker charged with seeking to trade his vote for campaign contributions has been removed from his legislative committees, and his office has been taken over by nonpartisan staff.

Republican Rep. Larry Inman was charged Tuesday with attempted extortion, soliciting a bribe and lying to the FBI.

Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield says he stripped Inman of his committee assignments and directed the House Business Office to take control of his office to ensure consistent services are available for people living in Inman's Traverse City-area district.

Chatfield says everyone in the House is "surprised and disappointed" by the news. He says there will be more to say "once we've been able to have a longer conversation" with Inman.

Inman is accused of seeking campaign contributions from a union in exchange for voting to keep the prevailing wage law. In the end, he voted with the majority to repeal it.

A Michigan lawmaker charged with seeking to trade his vote for campaign contributions says he's surprised to hear about the indictment.

Rep. Larry Inman tells The Detroit News that he spoke to the FBI last summer after the Legislature voted to repeal a wage law on government construction projects. He says agents "had some questions on the vote." But he says he didn't have the "slightest idea" of the focus of the investigation.

Inman declined further comment.

The Traverse City-area Republican is charged with attempted extortion, soliciting a bribe and lying to the FBI. Inman is accused of seeking campaign contributions in exchange for voting to keep the wage law. In the end, he voted with the majority to repeal it.

A Michigan lawmaker has been charged with seeking a bribe from a labor union in exchange for a favorable vote on a wage issue.

A federal grand jury indicted state Rep. Larry Inman on charges of attempted extortion, soliciting a bribe and lying to the FBI. Inman is a Republican from the Traverse City area who is serving his third term in the House after decades as a local official in northern Michigan.

Inman is accused of pledging to vote against an effort to repeal Michigan's prevailing wage law if he could get campaign contributions from a carpenters union. Prosecutors say the union didn't respond as requested, and Inman voted to repeal the law.

A message seeking comment was left for Inman on Wednesday. His website says his interests include looking for Amelia Earhart's plane.

