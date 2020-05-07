Michigan launches coronavirus health care job portal

Michigan is launching a new portal on Pure Michigan Talent Connect to make it easier for health care professionals to apply for jobs that provide lifesaving care to COVID-19 patients.

The health care jobs portal features more than 7,000 openings for a variety of full-time, part-time, and temporary positions.

From Michigan State Police:

The Michigan Departments of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) teamed up to launch a new portal on Pure Michigan Talent Connect, the state’s labor exchange system, that makes it easier for health care professionals to apply for jobs that provide lifesaving care to COVID-19 patients.

The COVID-19 health care jobs portal features more than 7,000 openings for a variety of positions, including registered nurses and licensed professional nurses, certified nurse aides, licensed professional nurses, respiratory therapists at long-term care facilities, hospitals and in other settings. There are full-time, part-time, and temporary positions available.

“Social distancing is working. We seem to be heading in the right direction, but our fight against COVID-19 isn’t over. Doctors, nurses and other health care workers are putting their lives on the line to treat our communities,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “We must ensure COVID-19 units and long-term care facilities not only have enough PPE, but also the trained professionals they need to provide critical care to COVID-19 patients, take care of their teams and continue to save lives.”

While executive orders temporarily prohibiting elective procedures led to a decrease in some types of care, the increased need for health care workers able to handle emergency and long-term care for individuals with COVID-19 continues. As the State of Michigan ramps up testing capacity, some labs and testing sites will also be a need for trained health care professionals to oversee sample collection and processing of tests.

The health care jobs portal follows the launch of a broader COVID-19 jobs portal announced last month.

“Pure Michigan Talent connect makes finding and applying for health care jobs as easy as possible. We appreciate the work of these frontline professionals to protect all Michiganders,” said LEO Director Jeff Donofrio.

Health care professionals who are experiencing layoffs or are otherwise looking for work, can visit the portal to find job listings with links to apply online at MiTalent.org/covid-19-healthcare-jobs. New users can create a free account on Pure Michigan Talent Connect.

Employers with an existing Pure Michigan Talent Connect profile should log into their account and use the check box in Step 3 to indicate an immediate COVID-19 health care job opening. New employers should fill out the COVID-19 hiring intake form to post a job.

As this outbreak is evolving rapidly, the latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.