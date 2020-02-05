Michigan house fire kills woman and her 3 sons

Firefighters managed to pull a woman and her three sons from their burning home in western Michigan, but none of them survived.

Grand Rapids Fire Chief John Lehman told WOOD-TV that none of the victims were breathing or had a pulse when firefighters reached them early Wednesday on the second floor of their home.

The 35-year-old mother was declared dead at the scene and her three sons, ages 10, 14 and 15, died at a local hospital.

Investigators believe two dogs were also killed.

Lehman says firefighters didn't find any sign that the home had working smoke detectors.

