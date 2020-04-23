Michigan health provider drops below 500 COVID-19 patients

A major health care provider in southeastern Michigan said the number of COVID-19 patients had dropped below 500 this week for the first time in nearly a month.

Henry Ford Health System reported 490 patients Thursday morning at its five hospitals, a sign that the coronavirus was slowing down.

It had 426 patients on March 28 and more than 700 on April 8.

COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

Beaumont Health has also been reporting a significant drop in patients at its hospitals.

