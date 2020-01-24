Michigan health department investigation possible cases of coronavirus

Two people in Michigan are currently being monitored for the coronavirus, which originated in China.

The two are in Washtenaw County and Macomb County, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

"All cases being investigated in Michigan have presented with mild illness," the release says. "These individuals are self-isolating and local health departments are closely monitoring anyone who has been in close contact with them."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the MDHHS are monitoring the outbreak, paying special attention to people with symptoms of lower respiratory illness and fevers.

Patients confirmed to be infected with coronavirus have had mild to severe respiratory illness and symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath.

