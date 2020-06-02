Michigan gym owner defies Gov. Whitmer's orders to save family business

A Michigan gym owner is going against Governor Gretchen Whitmer's executive order and reopening the doors to both of his fitness facilities.​

Gary Marshall, owner of FitStop24 in Niles & Dowagiac, Michigan, reopens fitness facilities Tuesday in defiance of Governor Whitmer's orders to help save family business.

Gary Marshall, a father of two and the owner FitStop24 in both Niles and Dowagiac, says his family's future is on the line.​

"I have reached a point where either I open my doors and provide for my family or don't," Marshall says.

​

Before the pandemic, Marshall says business was booming. And after, it has been a bust.

"March 16, we got the notification that we had to shut down and I completley agreed with Governor Whitmer at that time," Marshall says.

.

But after operating at a loss every single day for nearly three months, and with a family to feed, Marshall is exercising the decision to do what most haven't -- go against Governor Whitmer's orders and reopen his doors.​

"Everyday a bill comes in. We are behind on rent. We need to catch up. We need to figure this out and I just, unfortunately, have reached a point where I don't want to break the law but what other option do I have? I mean I have to support a family," Marshall says.​

And also support his gym members. That's why Marshall is pulling out all the stops when it comes to safety. by adding hand sanitizers, offering masks, and ordering partitions to seperate each fitness station.

"We will be able to implement them between treadmills, some of the machines that might be a little too close," Marshall explains.

While marshall knows reopening his doors is not a popular one, he asks, what would you do if this happened to you?​

"Everybody has a story. You just have to understand the story and relate. It's called empathy. You have to put yourself in another person's position. What would you do? You are willing to do anything for your family and that's what I'm willing to do," Marshall says.

Marshall says FitStop24 will be open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. He says he currently has a freeze on charging for any memberships right now, but he is accepting three dollar donations from anyone who wants to contribute to keeping his business afloat.​