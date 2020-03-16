Michigan governor to close restaurants to dine-in customers

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is ordering that all restaurants and bars be closed to dine-in customers, effective at 3 p.m., to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The businesses can stay open for takeout and delivery.

A Whitmer spokeswoman says more details will be released Monday.

The state reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the Michigan total to 53. Included in the new positive tests is the first child in the state, a boy in Oakland County, and the first in Ottawa County west of Grand Rapids.

Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools and prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people.

3/16/2020 8:48:12 AM (GMT -4:00)

