Michigan governor reacts to gas tax increase counterproposal

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in western Michigan to promote her budget proposal – notably, to fix roads and bridges.

Whitmer met with officials from the Michigan Department of Transportation one day after the Republican-led Statehouse passed a counterproposal. They have been sharply critical of her proposed 45-cents-a-gallon gas tax increase.

The Republicans' plan would instead take sales taxes collected at the pump and shift that to road repairs. But Democrats are concerned this would only shift money away from schools and local government.

"It's a counteroffer. It's not real, it's not a real solution to the problems we are confronting here in Michigan," Whitmer said. "People of this state say fixing infrastructure is the No. 1 priority. Their plan does not do it, and kicking the can down the road is downright dangerous, more expensive, and it compromises our ability to draw investment into Michigan."

Whitmer also visited the Ottawa Street Bridge in Muskegon, which city officials have been trying to get funding to repair for three years.

